Rapper Swings updates netizens with selfies showing off slim jawline and bangs

Rapper Swings has updated netizens with a series of self-taken videos.

On August 27 KST, Swings took to his personal Instagram and shared videos taken in the gym around 6 AM. In the video, Swings shows off his slim jawline with bangs, making netizens wonder if he has recently undergone a strict diet regime.

In fact, about a week ago, Swings started a new Story highlight titled 'The Diet Life', containing more footage from the gym.

In other news, Swings and his girlfriend Lim Bo Ra made headlines with netizens wondering if they had broken up. Recently, Swings has also appeared in 'Show Me The Money 8' as one of the crew members along with Mad Clown, Kid Milli, and Boycold.

