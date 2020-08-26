tvN and Netflix's original drama "It's Okay To Not Be Okay" receives sanctions for the usage of slander, genitalization, and justification of sexual harassment

The broadcasting review subcommittee of the Korea Communications Standards Commission submitted the tvN drama 'It's Okay To Not Be Okay' to the plenary session with the opinion of judicial sanctions.



On August 26th KST, the Broadcasting Review Subcommittee of the Korea Communications Standards Commission (Chairman Heo Mi Sook) stated at a meeting held at the broadcasting center in Mok-dong, Seoul, that tvN and OtvN's 'It's Okay To Not Be Okay' were submitted to the plenary session with the opinion that the drama portrayed contents of male genitalization, sexual harassment, justification of sexual harassment, and explicit verbal abuse.







The Korea Communications Standards Commission stated, "Considering that it is an expression to highlight the characters of the characters in the drama, broadcasting content that has possibly focused on the libido on non-sexual objects that symbolize the sex organs and justify sexual harassment clearly shows the lack of gender sensitivity of the production team. The excessive verbal abuse that is used in the drama that is aired during the youth viewing protection time has inevitably led to court sanctions."



If the degree of violation of regulations related to broadcasting review is severe, penalties or court sanction will be finalized at a plenary session consisting of all nine members of the review committee upon the recommendation of the subcommittee. Points will be deducted from the broadcasting evaluation conducted annually by the Korea Communications Commission if broadcasters, news reports, cable channels, and home shopping PPs are subject to fines or legal sanctions.



