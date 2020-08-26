Netizens have fallen in love with BTS' Jungkook's unique dialect

With BTS releasing a new English single "Dynamite" and making their comeback, many netizens have been talking about the group in various online communities.

Recently, one netizen posted on an online community various clips of BTS member Jungkook and his unique dialect.

As all his fans know, Jungkook moved from Busan to Seoul at a young age of fifteen. During the early years of his debut, netizens and fans could hear the distinct Busan dialect. However, Jungkook's dialect was barely heard as the years passed and Jungkook spent his time in Seoul.

Yet, from time to time, netizens can hear his slight dialect slip through his tongue, creating Jungkook's unique form of speech. Netizens can't hide their love for his cute speech as they take to social media expressing their fondness.

🐰고추장을 크게 한 스푼을 퍼래

🐰니 손을 써서 딲아래여

🐰물기 팍팍 털rrr으래여 이제

🐰칼 위험하다잉

🐰근데 그 꼭다기가 아직도 잇서여!

🐰아이 뜨거운 물로 씻고 잉냐 아오

🐰도마를 이케 밀어넣어래

🐰국자고💢

🐰그만빼💢💢💢

🐰계란 먼저 까까까까까

🐰차자놔따

🐰마시쪙

🐰응핰핰핰핰핰ㅋㅋ pic.twitter.com/WUN9gSJnO3 — 🐰👒 (@koooo901) August 6, 2020

정구기 대답 예뿌게 잘해 기여오ㅠㅠ



🐱돼? -ㅅ-

🐰몇뻔 여러번 떤져보고이thㅓ여!

🐰이 소리때무네 온대여! 애들이!

🐹어떻게, 정구가 모가 잡혀?

🐰아니여어!

🐰아직이여!

🐰여러번 떤져래여! pic.twitter.com/G74sGeyNew — 꾹타민🍑 (@kooktamin_c) January 7, 2020

정구기가 다른 사람 말 전할 때 나오는 "~어래여" 말투 너무 귀여워 ㅠㅠㅠ ㅠㅠㅠ ㅠㅠ ㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠ ㅠㅠ



🐰 여러번 떤져래여

🐰 니 손을 써서 딲어래여

🐰 물기 팍팍 털어래여

🐰 고추장을 크게 한 스푼을 퍼래 pic.twitter.com/uPwSYkUeEj — 초 (@_cho97) April 28, 2020

Netizens' Commented:

"Aww, this is so cute."

"I know of Tete language but Jungkook's speech is so cute too."



"Aww, he's the youngest in the group and is so cute all around. His face, his speech, and the way he acts."



"What do I do, Jungkook is so cute."



"His dialect slipping out is so cute. Sounds super cute."



"I think this is just the way he speaks not, in particular, any dialect. But still, this is so cute."



"It sounds like an incomplete dialect. so cute."



"We can call it Kookie language. lol."



"This is like baby language from Busan. Super cute."



"The last video where he thinks he doesn't have a dialect is super cute. Omg."



"Jungkook has the dialect from elementary school and Jimin has the dialect from highschool lol."

