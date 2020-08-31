10

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

TREASURE paint a romantic heart in 'coming soon' teaser poster

TREASURE have just dropped a "coming soon" teaser poster for 'The First Step: Chapter Two'!

It's been nearly a month since YG Entertainment's first new boy group in 5 years made their big debut back on August 7, with 'The First Step: Chapter One' and title track "Boy". Now, TREASURE are officially gearing up for their return with a brand new song, sure to spark fires in the hearts of even more fans across the globe. 

What do you think of TREASURE's romantic pink heart in their "coming soon" poster?

kpopgangstah202 pts 19 minutes ago
19 minutes ago

Allkpoop's incompetent ass using the t13 picture.

thealigirl85,200 pts 55 minutes ago
55 minutes ago

This looks like it’s going to be cute/romantic! I don’t know if my 트메 heart can take it

Share

