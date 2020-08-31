A.C.E whisk you away into a 'Phantasy' world in 2nd 'Favorite Boys' MV teaser

A.C.E will be whisking viewers away into an unbelievable 'Phantasy' world with their "Favorite Boys" comeback!

The 2nd MV teaser for A.C.E's title track "Favorite Boys" shares powerful glimpses of the boy group's dramatic performance, as well as a more in-depth look at each of the members' mythical transformations. Combining elements of Asian folklore with a modern musical sound, A.C.E's full comeback with the release of their 4th mini album 'HJZM (胡蝶之夢): The Butterfly Phantasy' is set for this September 2 at 6 PM KST!

What do you think of A.C.E's eclectic concept transformation?