Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 43 minutes ago

Taemin unveils the first set of teaser photos for his upcoming third album 'Never Gonna Dance Again: Act 1'.

Just a day before, Taemin released more details about his upcoming third album 'Never Gonna Dance Again: Act 1'.

'Never Gonna Dance Again: Act 1' will drop on September 7. The album began to be unveiled back when Taemin pre-leased the prologue single, "2 Kids" on August 4th.

As Taemin prepares to release his album, he began releasing teaser photos on August 29th at midnight KST. The teaser photos show Taemin in the middle of barren land as he poses on a rundown car. He is wearing a face covering as if to avoid the sun as he shows off his charisma.

Taemin's album will be released in two parts - Act 1 and Act 2. So stay tuned for more details and teasers to come!

quark123958,984 pts 26 minutes ago
26 minutes ago

I'm confused, but excited!

gabe02164 pts 32 minutes ago
32 minutes ago

The concept looks amazing! Promoting as a soloist and a superm member at the same time must be exhausting. Let's do our best to support him!

