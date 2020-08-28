Netizens are impressed with BTS' V's growth process and say he grew up well

Many, if not all, netizens know BTS member V has extraordinary good looks. Often known by his nickname "CGV" many netizens are amazed by V's CG-like looks.

Recently, netizens are all unanimously agreeing that V has grown up well as they see photos from his childhood, to his youth, to his adulthood. Debuting at a young age in his teens, V was able to grow up in front of netizens' eyes through his pubescent period. He boasted of large eyes and cute, boyish look since his debut. However, netizens were able to see V maintained his good looks since his childhood.

One netizen posted these photos on an online community and showed the growth of V as many other netizens were able to admire the artist's good looks since his young age.

Netizens' Commented:

"He's so good looking."

"You can see he was born with his good looks."

"He matured so well."

"Wow, he was good looking as a kid but he became more good looking as an adult."

"His eyes are so big since he was a baby."

"He looked like a good looking boy idol but now he gives off so much masculinity, it's crazy."



"He's good looks were complete since he was born."



"The last photo he looks so good looking."



"He was a doll since he was born."



"His looks became perfect as he grew up."

