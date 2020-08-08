SuperM reveals video snippets of Baekhyun and Mark for their 1st full album 'Super One'

SuperM is gearing up for their comeback!



The joint K-Pop idol group made up of SHINee's Taemin, EXO's Kai and Baekhyun, NCT 127's Taeyongand Mark, and WayV's Lucas and TEN plans on returning this September with their 1st full album, titled 'Super One'.

Prior to their full album release later next month, SuperM will be promoting with 2 new lead singles. The first lead single "100" is expected to drop on August 14 at 1 PM KST/12 AM EST/ August 13 at 9 PM PST. The second lead single "Tiger Inside" will follow on September 1st. 'Super One' will be released on September 25th.

Check out Baekhyun and Mark's comeback teasers for their upcoming 1st full album 'Super One' below. What do you think?