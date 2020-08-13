SuperM releases the tracklist for their upcoming full album 'Super One'

SuperM will soon drop the leading single "100" preparing to make a comeback and release their first full album 'Super One'.

Just on August 13th at midnight KST, SuperM released more individual members. SuperM has previously announced they will be officially making a comeback earlier this month. Since then, SuperM continued to drop video snippet teasers of each member. They recently released a sleek MV teaser for their leading track "100".

They just released the tracklist for their album and also announced they will be holding a countdown live event through SuperM's YouTube account. The tracklist looks like a 16-bit video game type font and the album will contain 15 tracks in all.

SuperM will be making a comeback in just a few hours so stay tuned!

