Super Junior D&E release Eunhyuk's teaser photos for their comeback with their fourth mini-album 'Bad Blood'

Super Junior D&E has revealed Eunhyuk's teaser photos following Donghae's.



The duo will be making their comeback in just a few weeks with their fourth mini-album 'Bad Blood'. Prior to the release of Eunhyuk's teasers, a various range of teasers were released for Donghae such as teaser photos and jacket film.

Now Eunhyuk shows off his chic, bad-boy vibe as he poses in the fifth set of teaser photos for the group. Eunhyuk appears in an all-white suit in a garage of car parts.

Super Junior D&E's fourth mini-album 'Bad Blood' along with their title track "B.A.D" is set to drop on September 3rd KST in 3 versions - 'Cold Blood,' 'Hot Blood,' and 'Balance.'



So stay tuned for more teasers to come and don't miss out on the release of the duo's mini-album!