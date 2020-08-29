Super Junior D&E are ready to ride in 'B.A.D' MV teaser images

Super Junior D&E have revealed teaser images for their upcoming "B.A.D" music video.



In the teaser images, Donghae and Eunhyuk sit on top of horses as they get ready to ride away. "B.A.D" is the title song of the duo unit's upcoming fourth mini album 'Bad Blood', which drops on September 3 KST.



Take a look at Super Junior D&E's "B.A.D" MV teaser prologue below.

