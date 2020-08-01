SSAK3 (Lee Hyori, Yoo Jae Suk, Rain) talk about response to debut track 'Beach Again'

SSAK3 (Lee Hyori, Yoo Jae Suk, Rain) talked about the response to their debut track "Beach Again".



The trio debuted with "Beach Again", composed by Lee Hyori's husband Lee Sang Soon, last month, and the track achieved a perfect all-kill soon afterwards. On the August 1st episode of 'Hangout with Yoo', SSAK3 greeted fans before heading into a network studio to perform their new song for a music show.



Entering the elevator, Rain expressed, "I honestly didn't expect to win first place," and Lee Hyori responded, "I knew. Because I'm part of the group." Meanwhile, Yoo Jae Suk seemed taken aback at the success of the song.



SSAK3's "Beach Again" ranked in at 1st on this week's 'M! Countdown' and 'Show! Music Core'. Congrats to SSAK3 once again.

