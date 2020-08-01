SSAK3 (Lee Hyori, Yoo Jae Suk, Rain) win #1 + Performances from August 1st 'Show! Music Core'!

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!



On this week's episode, Boyhood returned with "Retro Love", ATEEZ made a comeback with "Inception", April returned with "Now or Never", Jessi made a comeback with "NUNU NANA", Eric Nam made his comeback with "Paradise", and Soyu came back with "Gotta Go". WayV also followed up with the English version of "Bad Alive".



As for the nominees, BLACKPINK, SSAK3, and Hwa Sa were up for the win, but it was SSAK3's "Beach Again" that took the trophy. Congratulations to SSAK3!



Other performers included E'LAST, Hangabin, TOO, XRO, 1THE9, Huh Chan Mi, Jeon So Mi, Jung Se Woon, and AB6IX.



Check out the performances below!



WINNER:







COMEBACK: Boyhood







COMEBACK: ATEEZ







COMEBACK: April







COMEBACK: Jessi







COMEBACK: Eric Nam







COMEBACK: Soyu







FOLLOW-UP





E'LAST







Hangabin







TOO







XRO







1THE9







Huh Chan Mi







Jeon So Mi







Jung Se Woon







AB6IX







