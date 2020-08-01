115

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

SSAK3 (Lee Hyori, Yoo Jae Suk, Rain) win #1 + Performances from August 1st 'Show! Music Core'!

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!

On this week's episode, Boyhood returned with "Retro Love", ATEEZ made a comeback with "Inception", April returned with "Now or Never", Jessi made a comeback with "NUNU NANA", Eric Nam made his comeback with "Paradise", and Soyu came back with "Gotta Go". WayV also followed up with the English version of "Bad Alive".
 
As for the nominees, BLACKPINK, SSAK3, and Hwa Sa were up for the win, but it was SSAK3's "Beach Again" that took the trophy. Congratulations to SSAK3!

Other performers included E'LAST, HangabinTOOXRO1THE9Huh Chan MiJeon So MiJung Se Woon, and AB6IX.     

Check out the performances below!

WINNER:


COMEBACK: Boyhood


COMEBACK: ATEEZ


COMEBACK: April


COMEBACK: Jessi


COMEBACK: Eric Nam


COMEBACK: Soyu


FOLLOW-UP

E'LAST


Hangabin


TOO


XRO


1THE9


Huh Chan Mi


Jeon So Mi


Jung Se Woon


AB6IX


  1. Lee Hyori
  2. Rain
  3. Yoo Jae Suk
  4. SHOW MUSIC CORE
  5. MUSIC CORE
tenty_tenty384 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

SSAK3 legends!!! :D

Share

SwiftFoot650 pts 1 day ago 1
1 day ago

OMG Sam Okyere is having the time of his LIFE! The man cant dance but I found myself smiling through the entire performance! What a charmer haha.

Share

