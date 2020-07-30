SSAK3 win #1 + Performances from July 30th 'M! Countdown'!

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!



On this week's episode, SSAK3 debuted with "Beach Again", April came back with "Now or Never", ATEEZ made a comeback with "Inception", Soyu returned with "Gotta Go", Jessi returned with "NUNU NANA", Eric Nam came back with "Paradise", and Boyhood made their comeback with "Retro Love".



As for the winners, SSAK3 and Jeon So Mi were the nominees, but it was SSAK3 who took the win with "Beach Again". Congratulations to SSAK3!



Performances also included TEEN TOP, Woodz, Jeon So Mi, Yukika, MustB, Huh Chan Mi, TOO, 1THE9, XRO, Weeekly, AB6IX, and E'LAST.



Watch the performances below!



