Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

SSAK3 win #1 + Performances from July 30th 'M! Countdown'!

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!


On this week's episode, SSAK3 debuted with "Beach Again", April came back with "Now or Never", ATEEZ made a comeback with "Inception", Soyu returned with "Gotta Go", Jessi returned with "NUNU NANA", Eric Nam came back with "Paradise", and Boyhood made their comeback with "Retro Love".  

As for the winners, SSAK3 and Jeon So Mi were the nominees, but it was SSAK3 who took the win with "Beach Again". Congratulations to SSAK3!

Performances also included TEEN TOPWoodzJeon So MiYukikaMustBHuh Chan MiTOO1THE9XROWeeeklyAB6IX, and E'LAST.

Watch the performances below!

WINNER:


DEBUT: SSAK3


COMEBACK: April


COMEBACK: ATEEZ


COMEBACK: Soyu


COMEBACK: Jessi


COMEBACK: Eric Nam


COMEBACK: Boyhood


TEEN TOP


Woodz


Jeon So Mi


Yukika


MustB


Huh Chan Mi


TOO


1THE9


XRO


Weeekly


AB6IX


E'LAST


  1. Lee Hyori
  2. Rain
  3. Yoo Jae Suk
  4. M COUNTDOWN
Supercabul70 pts 44 minutes ago 0
44 minutes ago

woah, as expected from monster rookie

the song is really good for me

the encore is good too, everyone having fun dance to the song

1

jjajangmyeon232,673 pts 24 minutes ago 0
24 minutes ago

4th Gen leaders right here, congrats SSAK3!!

