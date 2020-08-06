[SINGLE & MV REVIEW] (G)I-DLE - 'DUMDi DUMDi'







Track List:

1) DUMDi DUMDi

2) I'm The Trend (only on physical vers.)

The talented girls of (G)I-DLE are back with an ultra summery single release entitled, "DUMDi DUMDi". The onomatopoeia title track trend has been strong this 2020, and (G)I-DLE is following suit with their main single also titled "DUMDi DUMDi" after the album's similar name. The song "I'm The Trend" has also been released separately on major streaming services, but is available on the physical copy of this release.

(G)I-DLE represents a new sound for girl groups in this upcoming generation of K-Pop stars. This group does not fear pushing the standard and norm of what's typically in the realm of acceptable for girl groups and frequently opt for extremely visually or musically out-of-the-box concepts.

As soon as I started playing "DUMDi DUMDi," I was immediately caught off guard by the summery SISTAR feel, but also the horns from the intro portion of BLACKPINK "As If It's Your Last". After a series of releases, it feels that with "DUMDi DUMDi," the group has found their sweet spot. I find that sometimes the chaotic nature of newer girl group tracks tends to feel like nails on a chalkboard, but the sweet vocals, but intense rap balance of this song makes this one surprisingly palatable to the ear while maintaining a certain experimental nature that feels fresh and new.

Again, "I'm The Trend," the group's bonus track on this release, brings back the classic SISTAR summer song feeling with strong female personalities. With (G)I-DLE, it seems like the archetype of the demure and cutesy idol is obliterated with a new class of hands-on idols that supersede the expectation of good looks and being able to hold a note. In fact, the group's leader, Soyeon wrote "DUMDi DUMDi" alongside Pop Time, who also produced for ZICO and Block B.Additionally, all members of the group participated in the visual concept planning for hair, makeup, and clothes that led to the vintage feeling in their promotion and music video.

All-in-all, I actually really enjoyed the full-bodied instrumental. I felt the soundscape to be extremely rich, and the way that the members all were able to display their abilities on this instrumental felt complete and well-executed. In particular, Soyeon's rap style was fine-tuned and executed so well it took me completely out of left field. This release as a whole is a hugely pleasant summer-themed surprise.

MV REVIEW



The video has a little bit of everything- summer elements that remind me of Red Velvet "Red Flavor", old Western-style cowboy horse-riding shots, Minnie as a hippie living in a van, the list goes on. This MV is a treasure trove of Easter eggs that keeps getting more and more intriguing with every view. (G)I-DLE made sure not to leave out any 'vintage' motif, as vinyl records, old cars, neon signs, and other subtle touches are thoughtfully included to complete the MV's retro feel. Prefacing the MV portion of the video was a long cinematic entrance of the girls that gave a really enjoyable suspense as the viewer.



On V-LIVE Soyeon explained the concept for the song:



"DUMDi DUMDi meaning is youth. I wanted to record who I am in this time, what I can do only at this age. Youth, I think I am enjoying my youth. I especially enjoy my work when everything blazes up [passion]. I think you guys feel this kind of heat and coldness in whatever you are doing too. Whether that be work or love [...] Youth is when even in the most burning passion, the sharp wind blows from time to time. A good feeling that can cool things down or heat things up even more."



Again, the MV visual concept for "DUMDi DUMDi" was in part created by the members of (G)I-DLE themselves, and I absolutely love that factor. I think that because the members had a hand in the creation of the song and the music video aesthetic, it gives the video a certain inexplicable cohesion to the song, a feeling that makes you think this is 'purely' (G)I-DLE.





SCORE:





MV Relevance…..10

MV Production…..9

MV Concept……..10

MV Score: 9.7

Single Production…...10

Single Concept……...8



Single Score: 9

Overall: 9.3