TVXQ's Changmin donates 33 million KRW (~25,328 USD) to the Green Umbrella Children's Foundation to help children affected by the recent heavy rainfall and flooding

It was recently revealed that TVXQ member Changmin had donated money in order to help children who have been affected by the recent heavy rainfall.



According to the Green Umbrella Children's Foundation on August 6th, Changmin had donated 30 million KRW (~25,328 USD) to the foundation. The donation will be used to fund families with children who have suffered damages from the recent heavy rainfall and flooding.



Changmin stated, "I would like to be of strength, even if it's a little bit, to the children who are suffering because of the heavy rainfall."





Previously, Changmin had also donated 55 million KRW (~46,432 USD) to the Green Umbrella Children's Foundation on Children's day, May 5th of this year.



Meanwhile, Changmin announced this past June that he will be getting married to his now fiance. Many fans have congratulated him as he left them a handwritten letter to personally deliver the news.



