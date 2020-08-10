Singer WOODZ will appear on the JTBC soccer variety 'Gather to Kick' joining P.O., Kim Jae Hwan, and Ha Sung Woon

Singer WOODZ will appear on the JTBC soccer variety 'Gather to Kick - The Morning Football Club of the Legends'.

According to the news outlet, TopStar News, WOODZ participated in filming for a new episode of 'Gather to Kick'. The recorded episode will air at the beginning of September.

Previously, JTBC's 'Gather to Kick' had shown a preview of their summer special episode in which the show members will play a soccer game against an idol soccer team.

'Gather to Kick' is a variety show where celebrities form a soccer team and compete in various soccer tournaments. The idol soccer team will be composed of various singers and musicians including idols such as P.O., Kim Jae Hwan, and Ha Sung Woon.

WOODZ has been known to have participated as an athlete in a professional children's soccer league in Brazil. However, he left that behind in order to achieve his dreams of becoming a singer. After making a debut as an idol, he made his name known as being an avid soccer player in the entertainment world.

He will be able to show off his soccer skills once again in this upcoming episode of 'Gather to Kick'.