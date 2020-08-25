Drama co-stars Seohyun & Go Kyung Pyo demonstrate their romantic chemistry in 'Marie Claire'

Co-stars of JTBC's upcoming drama series 'Private Life', Seohyun and Go Kyung Pyo posed for a romantic couple pictorial in 'Marie Claire' magazine's latest issue!



For this pictorial, Seohyun and Go Kyung Pyo demonstrated their serious sides in dark, black and white, and sepia tones. The two actors also discussed their passion for acting, their new drama 'Private Life', and more during their interview.

Meanwhile, JTBC's 'Private Life' tells the stories of four of the most talented con-artists in Korea, as they become entangled in a battle of wits against a dark, large corporation. The series is expected to premiere on September 16 at 9:30 PM KST!

