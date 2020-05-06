Microdot & Sanchez criticized for alleged responses to victims of parents' fraud

Microdot and Sanchez have been criticized for their alleged responses to victims of their parents' fraud.



As previously reported, Microdot and Sanchez' father and mother were officially sentenced to 3 and 1 years in jail on the charges of fraud, respectively, on May 1. The couple were found guilty of borrowing over 400 million Won ($326,891.08 USD) from 14 victims with no intention to repay the loans and fleeing to New Zealand approximately 20 years ago.



Following the sentencing, Microdot took to social media to officially apologize, writing, "I'm sorry that I hurt the victims by not being able to accurately grasp the situation and speaking out rashly. It's something I have to reflect about." He then revealed he'd reached an agreement with 9 victims, but could not reach an agreement with 4 others. Sanchez also wrote on Instagram, "I'm sorry my parents' issue has caused a social disruption. I will reflect on my parents' faults as their child and take responsibility in my life."



However, victims of the fraud appeared on the May 6th episode of SBS' 'Access Showbiz Tonight' with allegations against the brothers. According to one victim, "Their children said they wanted to come to an agreement, and they said they would give an amount that wasn't the original amount. Then they said that they would contact me if a bag of money fell from the sky and got angry as they turned around."





Other victims stated that the brothers did not seem to be reflecting as their apologies stated. The victims alleged, "They should have apologized to us first, but there was no such thing at all. After the final sentence, I asked if they wanted to apologize at all, and they got angry saying that we must feel good now that we got what we wanted."