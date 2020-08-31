Sam Okyere's new Instagram account was proven to be an impersonation account

Recently, it was reported that Sam Okyere had opened a new Instagram account on August 27th.

However, this was proven to be false and the new account that has been opened under his name was reported to be an impersonation account.

On August 27th, an Instagram account opened under Sam Okyere's name posted stating, "This is Sam Okyere. I apologize for my careless actions and words. I will return and become more mature."



However, his agency has stated that he has not opened a new Instagram account nor has he reopened his previous one.

His agency, Tantan Entertainment, stated, "Currently, there have been reports that Sam Okyere has reopened an account on Instagram but that is not true. We confirmed with Sam himself and that account is an impersonation account."

The agency added, "We plan to take legal actions against the individual who is impersonating as Sam Okyere. It's a great misfortune that there have been many reports that have been published without any confirmation."







Meanwhile, Sam Okyere was previously involved in a controversy as he openly criticized the Uijeongbu High School students and has deleted his Instagram since.