ITZY member Yuna responds to fans who say she looked older back when she debuted

Recently, netizens have been discussing in an online community ITZY member Yuna's reaction when she was told she looks like she's 18 in her recent promotion but looked like she was 26 years old when she first debuted.

A netizen posted a video of Yuna's live broadcast with her fans along with various photos of her debut. In the video, Yuna spoke about the comments she read that fans have left.

Many netizens and fans have been saying Yuna looked very mature for her age when she debuted back in 2019. Many fans and netizens alike have been saying Yuna looked 26 when she is, in fact, 18 being born in 2003.

During the live video, a fan commented on the live chat box that Yuna looks like in her 20s without her bangs but now looks young with her bangs. Yuna responded, "that's correct. I totally agree with you."

She then went to tell the story of her debut when people said she looked like she was 26. Yuna stated that even in her opinion she looked much older because of her hairstyle and makeup.

She stated, "When I started talking and now I have bangs, people tell me 'Wow, she now looks like she's in High School and hearing her talk, she sounds like she's 18'. Then I would think but I am 18."









Many netizens expressed their surprise and admiration for Yuna's mature beauty at such a young age.

Netizens' Commented:

"She does look 26 but she's pretty."

"Well, all celebrities look older than they are since they put on makeup."

"I think she's so pretty that why people say she looked older. Like mature beauty."



"There's a saying that kids who look older when they're young look the same when they grow older making them look young for their age."



"Dang, people were telling a 17-year-old girl that she looks 26. That's almost ten years older. I think they meant to say her beauty was perfected at such a young age."



"She's so pretty. She doesn't look old."

"She's so pretty and she's so cute. I think it was her makeup and style that made her look older."

