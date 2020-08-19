Block B's Zico smiles in latest military photos

Fans were excited to see the latest photos of Block B's Zico in the military.



Zico officially started his enlistment for his mandatory military service on July 30, and he was spotted in his army fatigues earlier this month. On August 17, the army training camp released the photos below of the latest soldiers going through basic training on their official website.



In the photos, the Block B member can be seen giving a small smile for the camera. As previously reported, he's set to carry out his official military duty as a public service worker. He's the fourth member of Block B to enlist following Taeil, B-Bomb, and U-Kwon.



Stay tuned for updates on Zico!