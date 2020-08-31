3

0

News
Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 19 minutes ago

Rapper DinDin becomes the new DJ for 'Music High' on SBS power FM radio

AKP STAFF

On August 31, SBS announced that rapper DinDin will be the DJ for power FM's 'Music High'. They announced he will take over the radio show starting on September 1.

DinDin is known to have hosted SBS Love FM 'Kim Sang Hyuk and DinDin's Oppa Radio'. Now, DinDin will return as the host for a late-night radio show.

DinDin relayed his enthusiasm via SBS, saying "I want to approach the listeners with the familiar charms of the 'Boyfriend' that everyone dated at least once and also the friendliness of the 'Guy friend' that everyone wants to have."

DinDin's 'Music High' will be on air starting at 11 PM on September 1.

  1. DinDin
1 164 Share 100% Upvoted

0

quark123959,146 pts 16 minutes ago 0
16 minutes ago

...DinDin just perfectly described his whole vibe period.

Share
misc.
Here are the most popular K-pop idols in Japan
3 hours ago   18   8,520
misc.
Here are the most popular K-pop idols in Japan
3 hours ago   18   8,520

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND