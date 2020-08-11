Park Ji Hoon donates over $8K to flood victims

Park Ji Hoon has donated 10 million Won ($8442.17 USD) to flood victims.



On August 11, a rep from the Hope Bridge National Disaster Relief Association revealed Park Ji Hoon had donated 10 million Won to aid victims affected by recent heavy rain and flooding in South Korea. The funds will be used to directly help flood victims and support damage recovery efforts.



In other news, Park Ji Hoon is starring as the lead of the upcoming Kakao M original drama 'Love Revolution'.



