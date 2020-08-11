1

0

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 37 minutes ago

Park Ji Hoon donates over $8K to flood victims

AKP STAFF

Park Ji Hoon has donated 10 million Won ($8442.17 USD) to flood victims.

On August 11, a rep from the Hope Bridge National Disaster Relief Association revealed Park Ji Hoon had donated 10 million Won to aid victims affected by recent heavy rain and flooding in South Korea. The funds will be used to directly help flood victims and support damage recovery efforts. 

In other news, Park Ji Hoon is starring as the lead of the upcoming Kakao M original drama 'Love Revolution'.

Stay tuned for updates on Park Ji Hoon. 

  1. Park Ji Hoon
0 320 Share 100% Upvoted
BTS, V
It's 2020 and is BTS V still a hidden member?
13 hours ago   50   19,643

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND