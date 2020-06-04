Park Ji Hoon confirmed as male lead of web drama 'Love Revolution'

Solo artist/actor Park Ji Hoon has been confirmed as the male lead Gong Joo Young of Kakao M's upcoming digital original drama series, 'Love Revolution'!

Based off of a popular webtoon series by author 232, 'Love Revolution' is a romantic comedy centered around a pure, lovable male high school student named Gong Joo Young and his crush on the school's prettiest girl, Wang Ja Rim. Fans can look forward to the return of the aegyo-master Park Ji Hoon in his role as Gong Joo Young, a character whose life is entirely devoted to his crush.

Set to begin filming some time in mid-June before airing later this year, web drama 'Love Revolution' will consist of 30-episodes (~ 20 minutes each). Stay tuned for more updates on 'Love Revolution'!

