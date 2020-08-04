10

Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 48 minutes ago

ITZY unveils individual teaser images for each member for their upcoming 3rd mini-album 'NOT SHY'

ITZY has unveiled individual teaser photos for each member for their upcoming third mini-album. 

On August 5th at midnight KST, JYP Entertainment unveiled teaser photos for each member for their upcoming 3rd mini-album 'NOT SHY'. 

The title song is also named "Not Shy", and each member vibes a Western movie concept. In the teaser images, each member shows off their sultry charms as they pose in front of the camera.

ITZY's comeback album will officially drop on August 17th at 6 PM KST. Stay tuned for more updates and teasers to come!



venoa73 pts 42 minutes ago 0
42 minutes ago

this kind of makeup looks soooo good on Chaeryeong I'M SO EXITED I CAN'T WAITTTTT

