ONEUS have officially confirmed their comeback date for this August 19!

The boy group's newest comeback album is called 'Lived'. Judging by the dark and dramatic logo teaser for 'Lived' below, ONEUS will be returning with a more sinister concept. Meanwhile, this marks ONEUS's first group comeback in approximately 5 months, after releasing 'In Its Time' back in March of this year.

