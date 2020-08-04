NU'EST's Minhyun, Jung Da Bin, Yeonwoo, Byungchan, & more attend first script reading for JTBC drama 'Live On'

JTBC's upcoming winter school romance drama series 'Live On' has revealed still cuts from the cast and crew's first script reading set, which took place earlier this summer!

On this day, the lead actors and actresses of 'Live On' including NU'EST's Minhyun, Jung Da Bin, Noh Jong Hyun, Yang Hye Ji, Yeonwoo, VICTON's Byungchan, and more tested out their chemistry together for the first time.

'Live On' tells the story of a high schooler named Baek Ho Rang, something of an SNS celebrity at Seo Yeon High School. Life is perfect for her until one day, she meets a heartless perfectionist, the president of the broadcasting club Go Eun Taek (Minhyuk). Alongside these two, Noh Jong Hyun plays the role of a bright and friendly class representative Do Woo Jae, Yeonwoo takes on the role of a quirky female student with a habit of developing quick crushes Kang Jae Yi, Byungchan plays the role of a fun-loving student Kim Yoo Shin, and more.

Viewers can catch JTBC's 8-part mini drama series 'Live On' premiering this November!