Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 31 minutes ago

Netizens talk about SM, YG, JYP, and Big Hit's operating profits in the first half of 2020

AKP STAFF

Half-year financial reports are out and netizens are talking about SM Entertainment, YG Entertainment, JYP Entertainment, and Big Hit Entertainment's operating profits in the first half of 2020. 

On August 22nd, a post on a popular online community gained attention for comparing the top 4 entertainment labels' operating profits in the first half of this year. The original post simply listed the operating profits of these firms, which are as follows: 

SM- 14.8 billion KRW (~ $12,418,764 USD) 

YG- negative 300 million KRW (~ negative $251,731 USD)

JYP- 22.5 billion KRW (~$18,879,878 USD)

Big Hit- 49.7 billion KRW (~$ 41,703,553 USD)

Some of the comments are: "I hope YG continues to sink smh"

"Big Hit really had a 'big hit' this year. Please treat BTS well"

"I think YG artists are doing just fine. It's their organizational losses"

"GodWICE"

"YG has a lot of assets in its book. It's not going to go down anytime soon"

What do you think? 

margana664 pts 8 minutes ago 0
8 minutes ago

I believe YG has bounced back since these reports. Black Pink came back at the end of June so it was basically the end of the first 6 months of the year. Black Pink and Treasure are more than likely giving YG a boost in profits right now. It;s too bad that there's no concerts bc of COVID bc BP would more than likely have a concert and tour to help YG even more.

nuioo-23 pts 15 minutes ago 0
15 minutes ago

Agree with what is the fact is ...but why NETIZENS HAVE TO DISGRACE AND TALK SHUT ABOUT OTHER COMPANIES LIKE "YG" ...Butch mind ur OWN BUSINESS.your company is doing well thats all wht MATTER bitch.. Peace Out!

