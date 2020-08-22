Netizens talk about SM, YG, JYP, and Big Hit's operating profits in the first half of 2020

Half-year financial reports are out and netizens are talking about SM Entertainment, YG Entertainment, JYP Entertainment, and Big Hit Entertainment's operating profits in the first half of 2020.



On August 22nd, a post on a popular online community gained attention for comparing the top 4 entertainment labels' operating profits in the first half of this year. The original post simply listed the operating profits of these firms, which are as follows:

SM- 14.8 billion KRW (~ $12,418,764 USD)

YG- negative 300 million KRW (~ negative $251,731 USD)

JYP- 22.5 billion KRW (~$18,879,878 USD)

Big Hit- 49.7 billion KRW (~$ 41,703,553 USD)



Some of the comments are: "I hope YG continues to sink smh"

"Big Hit really had a 'big hit' this year. Please treat BTS well"

"I think YG artists are doing just fine. It's their organizational losses"

"GodWICE"

"YG has a lot of assets in its book. It's not going to go down anytime soon"

What do you think?