Netizens find Ryujin's interaction with Irene adorable

ITZY's Ryujin getting confetti paper off Red Velvet's Irene was captured on camera and netizens are dying of cuteness.



On August 21st, a post on a popular online forum gained attention for uploading a past video clip of the interaction between Ryujin and Irene during the encore stage at a music show. In the clip, you can see Irene was caught by surprise with Ryujin touching her shoulder from her behind. But Ryujin quickly explained that there were a couple pieces of confetti paper on her top and she was only trying to pick those off. Then, Irene smiled back thanking Ryujin.



Netizens commented, "I think Ryujin just wanted to be friends with Irene hahaha both are so cute" "I stan both groups uwu" "This clip makes my day whenever I see it" "I love girl groups supporting each other" and much more.



What do you think?