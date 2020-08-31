Rain shows off his all-black chic fashion on social media

On August 31st KST, Rain posted a photo on his Instagram page and showed off his chic fashion styling.



Rain posted this photo without any caption but showed off his sophisticated vibe as he posed in the photo. Many were impressed with the photo as Rain's styling fit him well including his permed hair and hip-hop vibe accessory bag.







Meanwhile, Rain is married to actress Kim Tae Hee and has recently appeared in the MBC's 'Hang Out with Yoo'. Rain had gained more popularity as he participated in the project group SSAK3 from the show.



