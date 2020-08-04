Netizens say "it's not your fault" after Seulong apologizes for the tragic accident

It has been reported that 2AM's Seulong has been involved in a fatal car accident that resulted in a jaywalker's death. Since then Seulong's label has released a statement on the incident.



According to the police, Seulong was driving an SUV at 11:50 PM on August 1st KST when he hit a man who was jaywalking. The man was rushed to the hospital but had died.



It was confirmed that Seulong was not intoxicated when the incident occurred.



The police investigated Seulong right after the accident but plan to have additional investigations in the future. Seulong's agency stated that Seulong is in great shock and apologizes to the victim's family. The agency stated, "We know how much the hearts of the victim's family must hurt. He begs for forgiveness and delivers condolences to the victim's family. May the victim rest in peace."



Many netizens have expressed their concerns for the artist's mental well-being as they state this incident was not his fault.

Netizens' commented:

"This is not your fault."

"Don't jaywalk at night. You can ruin the driver's life."

"Seulong is the victim. The guy that died is the one who jumped into the street when he wasn't supposed to. Now Seulong has to live with the guilt all his life. That's more difficult."

"The guy jaywalked the street on a rainy night...I feel bad for the person who died but I feel bad for the driver too."

"He doesn't need to beg for forgiveness cause the guy jaywalked."

"It was the guy's fault since he crossed the street when he wasn't supposed to. I feel bad for him but it's his fault. Seulong didn't do anything wrong."

"How can you avoid a person who suddenly appears when you didn't expect him to, especially in the rain."

"We drivers support Seulong. Every driver will emphasize if they experienced almost hitting someone who is jaywalking. It's not your fault."



