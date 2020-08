Lovelyz is ready to drop their 7th mini-album 'Unforgettable' as they release the highlight medley teaser.

The highlight teaser released on August 28th at midnight and consists of all the songs from the album. The teaser plays the highlights of each track of the album while showing various photos of the girls. The album is composed of six songs in total.





Lovelyz' mini-album 'Unforgettable' will be released on September 1 at 6 PM KST so stayed tuned for more teasers to come.