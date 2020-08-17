American singer CUPID wants to claim credit from Seventeen as he claims the group copied his song "Cupid Shuffle"

Recently, there has been a discussion among netizens and fans as an American singer claims on Twitter that Seventeen allegedly copied his song "Cupid Shuffle".
On August 14th, singer Cupid tweeted "This is the music business! That 'inspired' card has EXPIRED. The business hasn’t been done. @pledis_17 I made the blueprint. That cost $ @SeventeenFY" along with a video of his song "Cupid Shuffle" and Seventeen's "Left & Right" edited to play interchangeably.
Since then, there have been divided opinions that have been spreading across Twitter on this matter as fans and netizens both tweet their take on the songs.
Some fans state that Seventeen's song is different from Cupid songs while other fans apologize to the American singer and state that they will email Pledis Entertainment to inquire about this. However, the matter in question has yet been settled.
