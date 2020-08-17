40

Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 4 hours ago

American singer CUPID wants to claim credit from Seventeen as he claims the group copied his song "Cupid Shuffle"

Recently, there has been a discussion among netizens and fans as an American singer claims on Twitter that Seventeen allegedly copied his song "Cupid Shuffle".

On August 14th, singer Cupid tweeted "This is the music business! That 'inspired' card has EXPIRED. The business hasn’t been done. @pledis_17 I made the blueprint. That cost $ @SeventeenFY" along with a video of his song "Cupid Shuffle" and Seventeen's "Left & Right" edited to play interchangeably.

Since then, there have been divided opinions that have been spreading across Twitter on this matter as fans and netizens both tweet their take on the songs.

Some fans state that Seventeen's song is different from Cupid songs while other fans apologize to the American singer and state that they will email Pledis Entertainment to inquire about this. However, the matter in question has yet been settled.

I feel like collectively western artist and choreographers just discovered kpop and are now trying to find ways to cash in. Some have been rightfully called out but others are completely a reach like this.

Fans who studied music production analysed the two songs. If you want more infos then go to twitter: @hongryshua

