American singer CUPID wants to claim credit from Seventeen as he claims the group copied his song "Cupid Shuffle"

Recently, there has been a discussion among netizens and fans as an American singer claims on Twitter that Seventeen allegedly copied his song "Cupid Shuffle".

On August 14th, singer Cupid tweeted " This is the music business! That 'inspired' card has EXPIRED. The business hasn’t been done. @pledis_17 I made the blueprint. That cost $ @SeventeenFY" along with a video of his song "Cupid Shuffle" and Seventeen's "Left & Right" edited to play interchangeably.



This is the music business! That “inspired” card has EXPIRED. The business hasn’t been done. @pledis_17 I made the blueprint. That cost $ @SeventeenFY pic.twitter.com/gTo3bmvnE5 — CUPID (@NEWCUPID) August 15, 2020

Since then, there have been divided opinions that have been spreading across Twitter on this matter as fans and netizens both tweet their take on the songs.

Some fans state that Seventeen's song is different from Cupid songs while other fans apologize to the American singer and state that they will email Pledis Entertainment to inquire about this. However, the matter in question has yet been settled.





Then, sing the same beat as SEVENTEEN's song to the beat of your song. So if the songs are similar, then they're imitating, and if they're not, they're not imitating. Sing Seventeen's lyrics and beats exactly the same to your song beat, then record and upload it. If you're confid — 훈애기 찐 방문이에다가 탕수육맨임 (@woozi_baby1111) August 15, 2020

I saw a mashup and it hurt my head. The. Beat and tempo is completely different and now he's trying to play the race card like asians aren't minorities. — Sugant (@Chanyeolslegs1) August 16, 2020

He IS trying to create drama lol pic.twitter.com/Ok1l9WMQCo — 𓍼Mica²⁴ʰ𓍯 (@SeraCrt) August 16, 2020

Please don’t allow this to affect your view on the group themself 😔 we’re mass emailing the company now so that they take responsibility! — Hi I’m Hope ⟭⟬ ⁷ (@YouKnowBTS___) August 15, 2020