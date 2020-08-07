MONSTA X take part in an interview as they talk about their upcoming concert, favorite memories, and more

On August 6th, MONSTA X was featured in a 'Fandemic' series from RADIO.com and took part in an interview on a live broadcast.

The group spoke about various things starting from their online concert to their favorite concept they've done and like to do. The interview took place over a zoom video conference call due to the current pandemic.

The host started the interview by asking MONSTA X on their preparation for their first online concert. MONSTA X stated that it's their first-ever online concert and things are very different and unusual for the members. They stated, "Since it's our first online concert, it's unusual for us. We're preparing a lot for the concert to show a different way to express our performance."

The host continued to congratulate the group for their nominations in this year's VMAs. MONSTA X members stated they didn't expect to be nominated but were proud of themselves. The interview continued with the host asking some fan questions that were collected prior.

One of the fan questions asked, "What does MONSTA X hope to achieve next?" in which, MONSTA X answered, "We really want to have a world tour. We want to go to the states but we can't right now."

Another fan asked, "What is your favorite memory during your time as idols? is there a moment you cherish the most?" MONSTA X members came together and answered, "It’s really hard to count what was good and what was bad. We think every memory is kind of like a treasure to us. So we can't decide. This time is very precious to me. Having an interview with you, answering all the questions that the fans sent us. That’s a good time for us too."







MONSTA X revealed more about their online concert as a fan asked, "How did the idea for the online concert come about also could you give us a little bit of spoiler of what's coming in the concert?"

MONSTA X stated, "Well since the situation is really bad right now internationally, we wanted to do something for our fans... We want to make something different on how we can communicate with our fans, even though the situation is really bad. We were trying to find the best way to communicate with our fans and this online concert is what we're doing."

Since the group couldn't spoil too much about their concert, the host asked MONSTA X to describe their concert in one word. The members of MONSTA X came together and came up with the word "New" to describe their upcoming concert.

The boy band continued to answer more fan questions throughout the interview and ended the interview by inviting the host to join to watch them in the coming online concert.

You can listen to the whole interview on the RADIO.com Fandmenic MONSTA X edition on their website here or watch the full-length video down below.