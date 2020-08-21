MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa wins #1 + Performances from August 21st 'Music Bank'!

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists.



On this week's episode, Han Seung Woo debuted with "Sacrifice", Dream Catcher made a comeback with "Boca", ITZY returned with "Not Shy", ONEUS came back with "To Be or Not to Be", MCND made their comeback with "nanana", Dongkiz returned with "Beautiful", Brave Girls came back with "We Ride", ONF returned with "Sukhumvit Swimming", Lucy made a comeback with "Jogging", and Hedy came back with "You Were Really Not Good".



As for the nominees, MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa and TREASURE were up against each other, but it was MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa who took the win with "Maria". Congratulations to MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa!



There were also performances by (G)I-DLE, Cherry Bullet, Rocket Punch, ENOi, Saturday, 1TEAM, Huh Chan Mi, and Zinigo.

Check out the performances below!



DEBUT: Han Seung Woo







COMEBACK: Dream Catcher







COMEBACK: ITZY







COMEBACK: ONEUS







COMEBACK: MCND







COMEBACK: Dongkiz







COMEBACK: Brave Girls







COMEBACK: ONF







COMEBACK: Lucy







COMEBACK: Hedy







(G)I-DLE







Cherry Bullet







Rocket Punch







ENOi







Saturday







1TEAM







Huh Chan Mi







Zinigo







