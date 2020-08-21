9

5

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa wins #1 + Performances from August 21st 'Music Bank'!

AKP STAFF

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists.

On this week's episode, Han Seung Woo debuted with "Sacrifice", Dream Catcher made a comeback with "Boca", ITZY returned with "Not Shy", ONEUS came back with "To Be or Not to Be", MCND made their comeback with "nanana", Dongkiz returned with "Beautiful", Brave Girls came back with "We Ride", ONF returned with "Sukhumvit Swimming", Lucy made a comeback with "Jogging", and Hedy came back with "You Were Really Not Good". 

As for the nominees, MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa and TREASURE were up against each other, but it was MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa who took the win with "Maria". Congratulations to MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa!

There were also performances by (G)I-DLE, Cherry BulletRocket PunchENOiSaturday1TEAMHuh Chan Mi, and Zinigo.

Check out the performances below!

WINNER:


===

DEBUT: Han Seung Woo


==

COMEBACK: Dream Catcher


==

COMEBACK: ITZY


==

COMEBACK: ONEUS


==

COMEBACK: MCND


==

COMEBACK: Dongkiz


==

COMEBACK: Brave Girls


==

COMEBACK: ONF


==

COMEBACK: Lucy


==

COMEBACK: Hedy


===

(G)I-DLE


==

Cherry Bullet


==

Rocket Punch


==

ENOi


==

Saturday


==

1TEAM


==

Huh Chan Mi


==

Zinigo


===

  1. MAMAMOO
  2. Hwa Sa
  3. MUSIC BANK
0 1,440 Share 64% Upvoted
HINAPIA
HINAPIA officially disband in less than a year
2 hours ago   11   8,252
TWICE
TWICE drop English version of 'More & More'!
5 hours ago   3   3,103
CRAVITY
CRAVITY take the heat in 'Flame' MV teaser
10 minutes ago   0   177
Somyi
DIA's Somyi updates her Instagram after 1 year
20 minutes ago   0   227
TWICE
TWICE drop English version of 'More & More'!
5 hours ago   3   3,103

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND