HINAPIA officially disband in less than a year

HINAPIA have officially disbanded less than a year since their debut.



Fans previously raised concerns about the girl group's future following rumors their agency OSR Entertainment had closed its doors due to financial difficulties. On August 21, OSR Entertainment confirmed HINAPIA's disbandment, stating, "We'd like to apologize for delivering bad news to the fans who loved HINAPIA and waited for good news. HINAPIA have disbanded, and all the members have terminated their exclusive contracts."



The label continued, "After lengthy discussions between the company and HINAPIA, we both decided to disband the group and terminate the members' contracts. We ask that you support the HINAPIA members as they plan to embark on a new path with various activities in different fields."



HINAPIA made their debut with their single "Drip" and album 'New Start' in November of 2019.

