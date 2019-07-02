'Love's Flavor 2' couple actor Oh Chang Suk & Lee Chae Eun admit they're dating in real life, 2nd official couple from the show

TV Chosun's on-screen dating reality program 'Love's Flavor' has given birth to its second ever, real life couple!

On July 2, actor Oh Chang Suk and his on-screen girlfriend Lee Chae Eun of 'Love's Flavor' season 2 appeared as the first pitch thrower and first pitch catcher at the Hanhwa Eagles vs. LG Twins baseball game.

During the game, Oh Chang Suk revealed, "I've started dating Lee Chae Eun." The MC asked, "Do you mean in real life, or on broadcast?", to which Oh Chang Suk replied confidently, "We have decided to date officially." In addition, Oh Chang Suk's label PF Company also confirmed to news outlets, "It's true that Oh Chang Suk and Lee Chae Eun have decided to date in real life."

The couple first met through a blind date on TV Chosun's 'Love's Flavor' season 2. After their first date, the staff of 'Love's Flavor' received tips that the couple seemed to be meeting each other off-camera, causing a stir. What's more is that Oh Chang Suk and Lee Chae Eun are the second official couple born from the on-screen dating show. Last year, actor Lee Pil Mo met his now wife Seo Soo Yeon through the program, and they are currently expecting their first child.



Meanwhile, actor Oh Chang Suk (38) debuted back in 2008 through KBS2 drama 'Worlds Within'. He is currently appearing in KBS2 daily drama 'A Place In The Sun'. Lee Chae Eun (25) is a former pre-school teacher, currently active as a model. Congratulations to the couple!

