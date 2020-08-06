'Love's Flavor 2' couple Oh Chang Suk & Lee Chae Eun deny marriage and breakup rumors

'Love's Flavor 2' couple Oh Chang Suk and Lee Chae Eun denied their marriage and breakup rumors.



On August 6, actor Oh Chang Suk's label PF Company clarified, "The rumors about Oh Chang Suk and Lee Chae Eun's breakup are not true." When asked about the rumors of them getting married, the label responded, "No."



Rumors about the couple's breakup have recently been circulating on online communities. They announced they were officially dating after appearing on TV Chosun's reality series 'Taste of Love 2' in July of 2019.



Oh Chang Suk most recently starred in the 2019 series 'A Place in the Sun', and Lee Chae Eun is currently active as a model.