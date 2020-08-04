Jessi reveals how she got through negative comments about her clothing

Jessi revealed how she got through negative comments about her clothing.



On the August 4th episode of 'Choi Hwa Jung's Power Time', one listener mentioned that they'd love to learn from Jessi's confident personality, and the rapper expressed, "I want women in South Korea to be more confident about themselves and love themselves more."



Jessi continued, "I get a lot of malicious comments too. Saying I walk around with barely any clothes on, but I'm still overcoming the bad comments. It's because if I don't overcome it, you can't survive the entertainment industry. My parents don't say anything about my clothes. They're proud of me and support me instead. I'm young, and I think I can dress like this because I'm a celebrity."



