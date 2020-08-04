12

Posted by germainej

Jessi reveals how she got through negative comments about her clothing

Jessi revealed how she got through negative comments about her clothing.

On the August 4th episode of 'Choi Hwa Jung's Power Time', one listener mentioned that they'd love to learn from Jessi's confident personality, and the rapper expressed, "I want women in South Korea to be more confident about themselves and love themselves more." 

Jessi continued, "I get a lot of malicious comments too. Saying I walk around with barely any clothes on, but I'm still overcoming the bad comments. It's because if I don't overcome it, you can't survive the entertainment industry. My parents don't say anything about my clothes. They're proud of me and support me instead. I'm young, and I think I can dress like this because I'm a celebrity."

Have you seen Jessi's "NUNU NANA" MV?

athalia-b806 pts 30 minutes ago 0
30 minutes ago

I think it's great that women can be able to feel free in they're own bodies and can wear whatever they want. They shouldn't be attacked by other people for showing skin.

sf9ismine1 pt 1 hour ago 1
1 hour ago

when will women learn that confidence is not about flaunting your body to the whole world? some people dont want to see that mess


confidence would be if you could feel beautiful fabulous and relevant WITHOUT taking all your clothes off
