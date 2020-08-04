16

Posted by germainej

Actor Park Seo Joon donates to help victims of flooding

Actor Park Seo Joon donated to help victims of flooding.

According to the Hope Bridge National Disaster Relief Association on August 4, Park Seo Joon donated 100 million Won ($83,630.28 USD) to the '2020 Emergency Relief Campaign' for flood victims. 

Last year, the actor donated 100 million Won to Hope Bridge to help victims of the forest fire in Gangwon Province, and he also joined the JTBC campaign to aid in COVID-19 pandemic relief efforts. 

In other news, Park Seo Joon is expected to start filming for the upcoming movie 'Dream' soon. 

Svnthsensencity49 pts 1 hour ago
PARK SEO JOON DESERVES SO MANY APPRECIATION

HE HELPS PEOPLE IN NEED

HE DONATED

HE BREATHES

HE EXIST

HE -

killthislove001,038 pts 1 hour ago
Great actor, handsome, friends with other talented people, and charitable? He's great!

