ITZY take their first win for "NOT SHY" on MBC's 'Show Champion'

ITZY took the win on the recent episode of MBC's 'Show Champion' that aired on August 26th KST.

The girl idol group was one of the five nominees such as Jessi's "NUNU NANA", (G)I-DLE's "DUMDi DUMDi", Dreamcatcher's "BOCA" and J.Y. Park's "When We Disco" as possible winners of the last week of August.

The win was decided through netizen voting and ITZY was able to take home the trophy for their new song "NOT SHY".

The group came on stage for an encore and went to thank 'Show Champion' for the trophy and thanked all the staff of JYP Entertainment including J.Y. Park. The group also thanked their fandom "Midzy".

As they performed their encore, the ITZY members shouted saying they missed the fandom group and celebrated their win.