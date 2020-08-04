'It's Okay To Not Be Okay' actress Seo Ye Ji's past appearance in Big Bang's 'Let's Not Fall In Love' MV going viral

Are you one of thousands of K-drama fans currently just downright obsessed with the beautiful actress Seo Ye Ji, of tvN's ongoing drama series 'It's Okay Not To Be Okay'? Netizens both in Korea and overseas are so obsessed about Seo Ye Ji these days, that her previous appearance as an actress in an MV is going viral!

Of course, it's not just any MV - Seo Ye Ji previously appeared as an actress in Big Bang's "Let's Not Fall In Love" MV in 2015 in the role of G-Dragon's lover!

While fans loved seeing glimpses of Seo Ye Ji in the main "Let's Not Fall In Love" MV, another video seeing even more viral activity is a clip featuring excluded scenes from Seo Ye Ji and G-Dragon's filming set. You can watch some of the infamous excluded scenes below to get an idea of why netizens are head over heels for their couple-chemistry!

Some of the recent, viral comments of these past videos from 2020 include, "I'm so jealous of G-Dragon", "Back then I wanted to be Seo Ye Ji... now I want to be G-Dragon...", "All the comments here are saying they want to be GD kekekeke, well I want to be GD too, I love you unnie", "Why didn't I recognize this goddess-nim back then TT. Go Moon Young I love you TT", "I just want to be one of them, doesn't matter whom", "Were the directors out of their minds, why didn't they included this in the actual MV?!?!?!", "No one realized it was Go Moon Young in that MV until 2020...", and more!

You can watch the full version of Big Bang's "Let's Not Fall In Love" MV featuring 'It's Okay Not To Be Okay's Go Moon Young, below!