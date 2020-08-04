Actor Ji Chang Wook's label + convenience store GS25 apologize for earlier crowd event controversy

Back on August 3, controversy arose as a convenience store event with actor Ji Chang Wook working the register for a day drew a massive crowd, causing a safety hazard amidst the COVID19 pandemic.

On August 4, both Ji Chang Wook agency Glorious Entertainment as well as the convenience store, GS25, relayed words of apology for the controversial event.

First, Glorious Entertainment told media outlets, "Back on August 3, a schedule in which Ji Chang Wook was supposed to carry out filming was incorrectly promoted as a customer event at 'GS25'. We would like to apologize for our failure to respond accordingly when the massive crowd gathered at the convenience store."

In addition, GS25 also issued an apology by stating, "On August 3, due to our failure to properly oversee a filming schedule which took place at one of our GS25 stores, we caused safety issues for many people in the midst of the COVID19 pandemic; we sincerely apologize for the errors."

The convenience store chain continued, "On August 3, actor Ji Chang Wook was scheduled to film promotions contents with GS25... However, during the filming, an employee incorrectly posted via SNS that filming was taking place at the location... The filming was then improperly promoted via SNS as a type of event for consumers to come and meet Ji Chang Wook, causing a serious misunderstanding. Too many people overcrowded the site so that we were forced to halt all filming early, but as a result of our ill-preparedness, we were not able to restore order to the site. We would like to apologize for causing concerns during these times when many people are fighting against the further spread of COVID19."

Meanwhile, Ji Chang Wook's earlier event with GS25 is said to have been separate from his SBS drama series 'Backstreet Rookie', where the actor plays the role of a convenience store manager.

