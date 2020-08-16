21

Posted by danisurst

Hyolyn channels Barbie aesthetic with new teaser photos for 'Say My Name' comeback

Hyolyn is finally coming back this week!

On August 16 KST, the former SISTAR songstress took to her official social media accounts to share new teaser images for her upcoming release. In the images, Hyolyn looks doll-like with blonde hair, blue eyes, and a high ponytail, her pink and gold outfit accentuating her curves as she strikes various confident poses for the camera.

Meanwhile, Hyolyn's 2nd solo mini album 'Say My Name' is set for release on August 19.

Check out the teaser images below!

New album of Jessi? :D

Who is that person...?

