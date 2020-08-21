6

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

F.T. Island Minhwan's wife Yulhee asks fans to stop coming by home to see their children

F.T. Island Minhwan's wife Yulhee asked fans to stop coming by their home to see their children.

On August 21, Yulhee wrote a message on Instagram asking fans to refrain from visiting their home, especially in light of the resurgence of COVID-19 in South Korea. It seems fans of the couple and viewers of the show 'Mr. House Husband' are overstepping bounds. She wrote:

"Hello, everyone!

I'm careful talking about this, but I wanted to say something because my family has expressed concern.

We're so grateful to all the people who support us. However, there are some who go beyond that and personally come to our house, and we'd like to ask you to refrain from doing so.

I think people try to come when [our son] Jae Yul is coming home from school, so they can see his face. Though we may be willing to happily greet you under normal circumstances, many people are living in fear of COVID-19 right now, and we're doing our best to reduce unnecessary trips outside of our home and avoid contact with other people.

As parents who are raising children and because we care about everyone's well-being, we ask for everyone to participate in social distancing together.

We're very grateful for your love, but we've made this request multiple times. I wanted to share this message as it happened again today and left me feeling uneasy.

I hope we can all work together for the safety and health of everyone.

Have a nice day."



In other news, Yulhee and Minhwan welcomed twin daughters this past February.

View this post on Instagram

안녕하세요 여러분! 조금 조심스러운 얘기이지만 가족들의 걱정으로 글을 적어보아요. 저희를 응원해주시는 많은 분들께 너무 감사드립니다! 하지만, 그마음을 넘어서 개인적으로 저희집까지 찾아오시는 몇몇분들에게 자제를 부탁드리고 싶습니다. 재율이가 하원하는 시간에 맞춰 얼굴 보려고 오시는것 같은데.. 평소라면 기쁜마음으로 반갑게 인사하고싶지만, 현재 코로나19로 인해 많은분들이 불안에 떨고있고 저희도 가급적 불필요한 외출을 자제하고 최대한 외부인접촉을 피하려는 노력을 하고있습니다. 아이들을 키우는 부모입장에서 그리고 또 모두의 건강을 위해서 함께 사회적거리두기를 실천해주시길 바라겠습니다. 좋아해주시는 마음 너무 감사드리지만 여러차례 부탁을 드렸음에도 오늘도 이런일이 생겨 마음이 불편해 이렇게나마 전달을 드려봅니다.. 모두의 건강과 안전을 위해서 함께 노력해 나아가는 우리가 되었으면합니다.! 오늘도 좋은하루 보내세요😊

A post shared by 김율희 (@yul._.hee) on

  1. F.T. Island
  2. Minhwan
  3. YULHEE
1

venoa360 pts 58 minutes ago 0
58 minutes ago

Not only is it unhealthy and weird, but also with the virus that circulates it is dangerous and unacceptable ! All my support to the family

-2

bangchansteponme942 pts 50 minutes ago 0
50 minutes ago

Some people really dont have boundaries

But also I really dont get the interest because I don't even like kids. I have zero interest or curiosity. My cousin always stops and coos over every stranger's baby and I just stand there awkwardly. And then she says to me "isn't he/she so cute?" while pointing out this tiny human and I'm just like "...I guess? I mean...can we just keep going to the store now?"

My neighbors are always trying to have interactions with me and their kids or me and their dogs. I dont like dogs either. I only like my own family's dog. He is a cute fuzzy baby and a sweet puppy angel. But as for the rest? Nah. I would like to keep a lot of distance between me and other people's kids, and also their pets

