F.T. Island Minhwan's wife Yulhee asks fans to stop coming by home to see their children

F.T. Island Minhwan's wife Yulhee asked fans to stop coming by their home to see their children.



On August 21, Yulhee wrote a message on Instagram asking fans to refrain from visiting their home, especially in light of the resurgence of COVID-19 in South Korea. It seems fans of the couple and viewers of the show 'Mr. House Husband' are overstepping bounds. She wrote:



"Hello, everyone!



I'm careful talking about this, but I wanted to say something because my family has expressed concern.



We're so grateful to all the people who support us. However, there are some who go beyond that and personally come to our house, and we'd like to ask you to refrain from doing so.



I think people try to come when [our son] Jae Yul is coming home from school, so they can see his face. Though we may be willing to happily greet you under normal circumstances, many people are living in fear of COVID-19 right now, and we're doing our best to reduce unnecessary trips outside of our home and avoid contact with other people.



As parents who are raising children and because we care about everyone's well-being, we ask for everyone to participate in social distancing together.



We're very grateful for your love, but we've made this request multiple times. I wanted to share this message as it happened again today and left me feeling uneasy.



I hope we can all work together for the safety and health of everyone.



Have a nice day."





In other news, Yulhee and Minhwan welcomed twin daughters this past February.



