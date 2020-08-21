TWICE drop English version of 'More & More'!

TWICE have dropped their English version of "More & More"!



The JYP Entertainment girl group revealed to fans they'd be releasing an English version of their hit track during their online concert 'World in a Day' earlier this month, and the special gift for ONCE is now out. "More & More" is the title song of their ninth mini album of the same name released this past June.



Listen to TWICE's "More & More" above, and watch the MV for their Korean version here if you missed it!



What do you think of TWICE's English version of "More & More"?