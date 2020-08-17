23

News
Posted by GhostWriter AKP STAFF 8 hours ago

SSAK3 (Lee Hyori, Rain, Yoo Jae Suk), Hwa Sa, and Jessi top Instiz chart for the third week of August 2020

The Instiz chart combines the overwhelming variety of charts that South Korea uses to rank music sales, and it's also what fans use to determine whether their favorite artist has achieved an "All-Kill."


Check out the chart rankings for the third week of August (August 10 - August 16) below!

Instiz Chart Singles Ranking

1. SSAK3 (Lee Hyori, Rain, Yoo Jae Suk) - "Beach Again" - 28,881 Points



2. Hwa Sa - "Maria" - 15,067 Points



3. SSAK3 (Lee Hyori, Rain, Yoo Jae Suk) - "Play That Summer" - 13,242 Points



4. Jessi ft. Lee Hyori - "NUNU NANA" - 10,269 Points



5. BLACKPINK - "How You Like That" - 9,690 Points



6. strong>Lee Hi - "Holo" - 7,476 Points



7. BOL4 - "Atlantis Princess (Our Beloved BoA)" - 8,054 Points



8. Zico ft. Rain - "Summer Hate" - 7,366 Points



9. SSAK3 (Lee Hyori, Rain, Yoo Jae Suk) - "In Summer (Deux Cover)" - 7,154 Points



10. IU ft. Suga - "Eight" -7,150 Points

Source: Instiz iCHART

Every week I think this will be the week Eight falls out of the top 10,but it's still hanging on after 3 months! And with no promotion! IU <3

