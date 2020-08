Lovelyz has released an intense performance teaser for "Obliviate".

The girls will be releasing their 7th mini-album 'Unforgettable' tomorrow on September 1st. It's their first full-group comeback in over a year, and they're going for a completely different feel than their usual lovely concept, and going instead for a darker, more intense concept this time around.

Check out the teaser above. The girls are coming back on September 1st at 6PM KST.