1 hour ago

UP10TION reportedly making a comeback next month as 7-members

According to an exclusive report on August 6, boy group UP10TION is gearing up for their first comeback of 2020 this fall, in September. 

This will mark UP10TION's first comeback in approximately a year, since the release of 'The Moment of Illusion' back in August of 2019. Reports say that the boy group will return as 7-members this time around with members Kun, Kogyeol, Bitto, Sunyoul, Gyujin, Hwanhee, and Xiao

UP10TION members Kim Woo Seok and Lee Jin Hyuk are currently focussing on their solo promotions for the time being, while the group's leader Jinhoo has been on hiatus from promotions since earlier this year in April, due to health issues. 

Stay tuned for updates on UP10TION's September comeback.

Why does the comeback lineup keep getting smaller and smaller :(

